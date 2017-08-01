Women in Hospitality: 22 - Sharihan Al Mashary

When asked about diversity, she explains: “Diversity is more than gender and ethnicity – it is the change and inclusion of mindset.”Al Mashary has started trends of sustainability, vocational and technical education, and created national training programmes. One of her keen focuses has been the youth, helping to implement a number of youth employment schemes across the chain.
Her advice to women is: “Have the courage to stay ﬁrm, truthful and don’t compromise on values and standards.”
By the numbers
- 1 year in the role
- 4 years in the company
- 13 years in the region
- 13 years in hospitality