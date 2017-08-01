Women in Hospitality: 22 - Sharihan Al Mashary

Emaar Hospitality Group, Manzil Downtown & Vida Downtown’s complex general manager, Sharihan Al Mashary has 13 years of experience in the region under her belt.

When asked about diversity, she explains: “Diversity is more than gender and ethnicity – it is the change and inclusion of mindset.”

Al Mashary has started trends of sustainability, vocational and technical education, and created national training programmes. One of her keen focuses has been the youth, helping to implement a number of youth employment schemes across the chain.

Her advice to women is: “Have the courage to stay ﬁrm, truthful and don’t compromise on values and standards.”

By the numbers