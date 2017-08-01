Women in Hospitality: 22 - Sharihan Al Mashary

Hospitality
News
Women in Hospitality: 22 - Sharihan Al Mashary
Sharihan Al Mashary
Published: 12 January 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Emaar Hospitality Group, Manzil Downtown & Vida Downtown’s complex general manager, Sharihan Al Mashary has 13 years of experience in the region under her belt.

When asked about diversity, she explains: “Diversity is more than gender and ethnicity – it is the change and inclusion of mindset.”

Al Mashary has started trends of sustainability, vocational and technical education, and created national training programmes. One of her keen focuses has been the youth, helping to implement a number of youth employment schemes across the chain.

Her advice to women is: “Have the courage to stay ﬁrm, truthful and don’t compromise on values and standards.”

By the numbers

  • 1 year in the role
  • 4 years in the company
  • 13 years in the region
  • 13 years in hospitality
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Borouge establishes a marketing company in Egypt
    HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President Joko Widodo witness exchange of signed energy agreements between ADNOC, Pertamina and Chandra Asri
      Europe’s largest regional airline ‘on brink of collapse’
        RESEARCH: Passengers in Middle East airports ‘are happier’
          Passenger traffic up more than 7% in November

            More related galleries

            Photos: Samujana Villas in Thailand
              Photos: The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi
                Power List: Women in Hospitality - 5-1
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Vanitas at Palazzo Versace Dubai