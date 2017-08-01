Women in Hospitality: 23 - Jaime Emiley Simpson

Though she ﬁnds it difﬁcult to list accolades and sell her personal success, Jaime Emiley Simpson is aware that it's also part of female make up to understate achievements.

She says: "I work very hard at achieving the hotel metric results and especially at being a role model, mentor and coach with the aim of supporting others to achieve their goals. Watching, listening and learning from women in business you admire is inspirational."

"I simply want to show young women it is possible to become a general manager while being a mother. Having supportive companies to break the mould and be proactive towards closing the gap means we will see more women in hospitality leadership roles."

By the numbers