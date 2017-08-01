Zabeel House by Jumeirah announces wellness offers

Zabeel House by Jumeirah announces wellness offers
Throughout the month of January, annual gym memberships have a 50% discount
Published: 12 January 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens has announced updated deals at The Native Club, the venue’s in-house spa and gym.

Throughout the month of January, annual gym memberships have a 50% discount, equating to 4,500 for the year. The membership includes gym access, fitness classes and 12 complimentary massages at the spa.

There is also a 10% discount for a bundle of 10 fitness sessions, priced at AED 540 throughout January.

The Native Club’s spa has introduced the January Makeover treatment. Included in the two-and-a-half hour treatment is a body scrub, a detox contouring wrap, an aromatherapy massage, a facial and facial cupping.


