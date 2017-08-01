49er’s Steakhouse and Club moves to Le Méridien Abu Dhabi

Hospitality
News
Published: 13 January 2020 - 2:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi is now home to 49er’s Steakhouse and Club after the F&B venue moved from Al Diar Danna Hotel.

Located in Abu Dhabi’s Tourist Club Area, 49er's now comprises a larger space, capable of seating 180 guests between booths, high tables and the bar area. The Wild West saloon-style venue is now celebrating its 25th anniversary.

49er’s serves a range of steaks, along with beverages prepared by in-house mixologists. Entertainment ranges from the two large televisions for sports, to the dart boards inside. Six nights a week from 9pm onwards, the venue brings in its resident band to perform rock music, while also offering a DJ for hip-hop, pop and R&B.

49er’s Steakhouse and Club general manager, Bernald Vallely explained: “There aren’t many businesses in town that can share a success story like that of 49er’s. Ever since its launch in 1995, the venue at Al Diar Dana Hotel has been packed night after night.”

Vallely continued: “We are honoured to call another historic property in the capital our new home. With our move to Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, we have a bigger location to accommodate our guests for the next 25 years and more, and also offer an extensive menu, a casual Friday brunch and many more exciting theme nights.”

