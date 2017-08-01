Abu Dhabi hospitality chiefs positive about Q4 2019

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) has revealed the emirate’s hospitality industry saw “impressive growth” in Q4 2019.

The figures were presented at DCT Abu Dhabi’s industry development meeting. In the meeting was discussed building future demand through collaborations, projects and Expo 2020. DCT also discussed its Tactical Summer Campaign to help the industry through the summer months.

DCT Abu Dhabi acting executive director of tourism and marketing, Ali Hassan Al Shaiba said: "While it has been a successful year, there have undoubtedly been challenges in the market, meaning the industry development meeting is a crucial forum to discuss our key strategies and initiatives through face-to-face dialogue so we can share collaborative ideas, disseminate key messages, and ensure we are all working together to deliver excellence throughout our destination." reported state news agency WAM.

Though DCT hasn’t yet released the Q4 results, Q3 results are available. Hotel guests were 1.3 million, marking a 1.7% increase compared to last year. Occupancy stood at 69%, a 4% increase, while revenue grew to AED 1.1 billion, a 1.7% increase.

KPIs in Q3 2019 however were mixed; RevPAR stood at AED 191, marking a 2.4% increase and room revenue was AED 568 million, a 6.1% increase. However hotel ARR was down to AED 279, a 1.5% decrease and the F&B revenues were down to AED 352 million, a 0.8% decrease.