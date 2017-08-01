Amwaj Rotana Dubai appoints speciality chef for Rosso

Hospitality
News
Published: 13 January 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Rosso, the Italian restaurant at Amwaj Rotana, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, has appointed Salvatore Barcellona as its new speciality chef.

The Sicilian has worked in the Middle East since 2011, previously heading up the Italian restaurant in Radisson Blu Yas Island, Abu Dhabi before moving to Media Rotana in Dubai where he held the position of speciality chef at Prego’s.

Barcellona says his ethos for working in the kitchen is based around transforming simple dishes into innovative culinary pieces.
