Etihad Airways unveils cheap fares in January

Hospitality
News
Published: 13 January 2020 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Etihad Airways has announced its January Global Sale giving travellers the opportunity to grab fare discounts on routes around the world, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said travellers can jet off from January 20 until November 25 for less, with fares to London Heathrow starting from AED2,343 in Economy and AED11,949 in Business.

Passengers can also visit New York from AED4,843; explore Rome from AED2,683 or enjoy Shanghai for AED2,038.

Guests wishing to enjoy Etihad’s Business class experience can take advantage of global sale fares from AED5,479 to Amman. Business fares to Bangkok start at AED9,054 and Tokyo from AED13,014.

Etihad’s sale fares are available until midnight on January 23 at etihad.com.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Mammoet lifts Dubai to greater heights with Ain Dubai
    Wärtsilä customised LNG solution chosen for four next-generation short-sea cargo vessels
      Gulf Craft completes comprehensive management restructure
        Safe Bulkers extends partnership with Alfa Laval through a PureSOx Service Agreement including connectivity
          Grandweld awarded contract to build two crew boats for global marine operations

            More related galleries

            Photos: New Hope Street hotel in Liverpool
              Photos: Samujana Villas in Thailand
                Photos: The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi
                  Power List: Women in Hospitality - 5-1
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week