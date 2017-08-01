Etihad Airways unveils cheap fares in January

Etihad Airways has announced its January Global Sale giving travellers the opportunity to grab fare discounts on routes around the world, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline said travellers can jet off from January 20 until November 25 for less, with fares to London Heathrow starting from AED2,343 in Economy and AED11,949 in Business.

Passengers can also visit New York from AED4,843; explore Rome from AED2,683 or enjoy Shanghai for AED2,038.

Guests wishing to enjoy Etihad’s Business class experience can take advantage of global sale fares from AED5,479 to Amman. Business fares to Bangkok start at AED9,054 and Tokyo from AED13,014.

Etihad’s sale fares are available until midnight on January 23 at etihad.com.