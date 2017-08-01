Passengers now able to travel from Muscat to NYC

A new codeshare agreement between Oman Air and Air Italy means passengers can now fly from Oman to New York City, as well as Miami via Milan.

The codeshare flights between Italy means that Oman has been connected to the United States.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported additional US destinations from Oman will be formalised later in the year.

Air Italy’s IG code has been placed on Oman Air flights between Milan and Muscat, while Oman Air has put its WY code on Air Italy flights between Milan and Rome, Naples, Cagliari, Palermo, Catania and Calabria.

Oman Air CEO, Abdulaziz Al Raisi said: “This is a noteworthy development for Oman Air and an excellent way to start another strong year for the Sultanate’s airline. These flights make it considerably quicker and easier for our guests to reach these popular US destinations and for people in these cities to visit Oman.”

He continued: “We look forward to welcoming more business and leisure travellers to the Sultanate and help our guests rediscover the joys of travelling – in style to and from these international centres of trade, tourism and culture.”

Oman Air last year agreed numerous codeshares with other airlines, including Lufthansa which added five European cities to Oman Air’s collection, as well as Kenya Airways which allowed flights to Entebbe, Uganda and Johannesburg, and Turkish Airlines which added Rome, Copenhagen and Algiers.