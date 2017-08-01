Studio One hotel announces staycation deals

Dubai’s Studio One hotel has announced a staycation deal comprising room discounts and F&B vouchers.

Between January 9 and February 29 during Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the hotel will offer a two-person stay for AED 599 per night. The offer also comes with AED 300 worth of credit to redeem at the property’s F&B venues.

Participating restaurants include LARTE, Irish Village, Mr Miyagis, El Chapos Tacos and Boho, with the vouchers coming in batches of AED 50 so they can be spent across venues.

Studio One general manager, Damir Boshnjak previously told Hotelier Middle East that: “The great thing about our F&B concepts is that they already have their audiences. For me, it is important that everyone is successful and the hotel has that vibe that we aspire for. If everyone does their part, the guests will cross-check, which will ultimately make us stronger and bigger.”

The four-star hotel comprises 141 bedrooms, including 19 extended stay studios and apartments. Aimed towards the urban traveller, the property also houses 118 convertible beds, four bunk-bed rooms and a self-service pantry on each floor.