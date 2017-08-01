Volcano eruption halts Dubai-Manila flights

Following the eruption of The Philippines second most active volcano, flights today (January 13) from Dubai to Manilla have been cancelled.

Emirates announced on its website it has cancelled five flights, four between Dubai and Manilla and one between Dubai and Clark. It explained: “Due to the eruption of Taal volcano in the Philippines, Emirates flights to/from Manila and Clark on 13th January have been cancelled.”

Simiarly Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airline has cancelled flights today between the two capitals.

Taal erupted in the early hours of today, triggering the evacuation of 8,000 people and the closure of nearby-Manilla’s airport. The threat of a hazardous eruption is still possible said authorities and surrounding provinces have declared a “state of calamity” reported the BBC.

The news comes just a day after Dubai International Airport announced th emajor disruption to operations due to the heavy rainfall currently in the UAE.