Women in Hospitality: 19 - Marloes Knippenberg

When Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality spoke to Hotelier Middle East last year. it was clear that growth is a major priority.

Knippenberg has grown the company from one brand in one country to an international presence with a pipeline of 20 projects. Looking ahead to next year, she reveals: “KH is looking forward to even bigger things in 2020, with our second Ouspace set to open in Q1, as part of the upcoming 114-key The House Hotel Jeddah – a boutique luxury concept"

In addition to growth strategies, her company has diversity and inclusion at its core. She says: “40% of our core executive team are women which just goes to show the amazing female talent that is out there.”

By the numbers