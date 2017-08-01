Women in Hospitality: 19 - Marloes Knippenberg

Women in Hospitality: 19 - Marloes Knippenberg
Marloes Knippenberg
Published: 13 January 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
When Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality spoke to Hotelier Middle East last year. it was clear that growth is a major priority.

Knippenberg has grown the company from one brand in one country to an international presence with a pipeline of 20 projects. Looking ahead to next year, she reveals: “KH is looking forward to even bigger things in 2020, with our second Ouspace set to open in Q1, as part of the upcoming 114-key The House Hotel Jeddah – a boutique luxury concept"

In addition to growth strategies, her company has diversity and inclusion at its core. She says: “40% of our core executive team are women which just goes to show the amazing female talent that is out there.”

By the numbers

  • 4.5 years in the role
  • 4.5 years in the company
  • 7 years in the region
  • 13 years in hospitality
