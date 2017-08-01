Women in Hospitality: 20 - Stephanie AbouJaoude

Stephanie AbouJaoude has a total of 16 years of experience in the industry and understands what it takes to make a mark in a ﬁeld that is primarily dominated by men, which is why she believes that, “Women need to challenge the status quo and make sure they are visible and their voice is heard. We need to go after what we want and not the other way around."

AbouJaoude is involved in several diversity initiatives and has been Radisson's Balanced Leadership ambassador in the region since its launch. Radisson has also implemented ‘STEPS’, the organisation’s ofﬁcial leadership programme that focuses solely on high potential women.