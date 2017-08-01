Women in Hospitality: 21 - Alison Grinnell

Women in Hospitality: 21 - Alison Grinnell
Alison Grinnell
Published: 13 January 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
From chartered account to CEO of RAK Hospitality, Alison Grinnell believes that gender equality is not only good for the community, it’s good for business too.

She explains: “As a current CEO of this company, all of my opinions are being heard, and organisations that promote gender equality score higher on a number of key performance indicators, including higher employee retention rates, better customer reviews, and stronger balance sheets.”

Her vision for Ras Al Khaimah isn’t to just be another Dubai or Abu Dhabi, it has to have its own draw. Her goal is to 'provide authentic hospitality by making a difference in the lives of the people we touch every day'.

By the numbers

  • 1 year in the role
  • 4 years in the company
  • 7 years in the region
  • 10 years in hospitality
