Al Bait Sharjah offers UAE resident discount

Al Bait Sharjah is offering UAE residents a discount off of their stays.

Running until March 31 this year, the property will provide a 40% discount off the best available rate.

The resort opened in 2018, describing itself a heritage resort. The General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) property was created with the hope to re-establish Sharjah as the cultural hub of the country.

The 53-key property features traditional Arabic design and architecture, it was constructed partly with restored foundations of vintage homes in the area.

The property, which comprises F&B venues and a spa, also houses a museum and a library archiving Sharjah’s history. As previously reported by Hotelier Middle East, the luxury property is valued at AED 200 million (US $55 million).