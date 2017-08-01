Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina opens for business

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has announced the opening of Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, described as its flagship hotel in the area.

Located 20 minutes by car from Expo 2020, the hotel sits near JLT, Jebal Ali, Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City; IHG explained the hotel will become an important hub for business travellers leading up to Expo 2020.

The five-star hotel features 273 hotel rooms, including 61 club rooms and 32 suites. The hotel offers facilities for MICE travellers such as a 4,952 square metre ballroom fitted with audio-visual technology.

The technology-focused hotel features a Guest Room Management System (GRMS) which allows guests to control the temperature, lighting and heating through a touch panel. Rooms also come with a media system connecting to surround sound via Bluetooth.

F&B venues include Thai restaurant Charm Thai, all-day dining venue Lo+Cale, lobby lounge Connexions, as well as the Hive, Nara, and Aqua Marina bars.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina general manager, Georges Farhat said: “Our flagship property in Dubai Marina is an exciting addition to the Crowne Plaza portfolio in the region. As a flagship property, the hotel will feature a new modern design philosophy which better meets the needs of our guests: productivity, advanced restoration and inspiration, seamlessly blending work and play. It features a new approach to lobby design, which can be used for co-working or relaxing. Its location makes it ideal for guests looking to stay ahead of their game while travelling for business; from a morning run on the marina waterfront walkway to after work chilling out in the heart of one of Dubai’s most exciting districts.”

The Crown Plaza Hotels & Resorts brand currently has 24 properties in the Middle East, equating to 6,836 rooms, as well as a further eight comprising 2,738 rooms in the pipeline. Of those in the pipeline, three are in Saudi and another three are in the UAE.