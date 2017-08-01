Hilton announces winter sale

The Hilton Winter Sale is running across all brands
Published: 14 January 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Hospitality group Hilton is organising a winter sale.

According to officials, guests can save up to 30% off when they book directly on the group’s website.

Discounts are available on bookings until January 28 at more than 450 hotels across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, travellers can explore new destinations in 2020 whilst saving almost a third of the cost of their hotel stay.

The Hilton Winter Sale is running across all brands, including Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn.

