Infor and Accor extend revenue management software agreement

Business cloud software company Infor has extended its 13-year agreement with Accor. The agreement will see the continued implementation of revenue management software into Accor properties globally.

Accor properties utilise the Infor EzRMS application, allowing for mobile access of software, function space revenue management, extended stay optimisation and pricing methodologies. The agreement also provides Accor with three packages to optimise revenue management.

Currently Accor uses the application in more than 1,100 of its properties around the world.

Accor senior VP, revenue strategy & performance, Béla Nagy explained: “Infor EzRMS plays an important role at Accor and is widely deployed because of its ease of use, the portfolio consolidation, and reporting capabilities. We need systems that can support our growth and quickly deliver the information we use to maximize profitability. We are happy to continue our long-term relationship.”

Infor Hospitality EMEAI & LATAM VP, Wolfgang Emperger elaborated: “This [agreement] creates a real partnership expanding it to more international, luxury and leisure brands in the Accor group, strengthening our relationship, and ultimately driving growth by using world-class revenue management strategies.”