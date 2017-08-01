Infor and Accor extend revenue management software agreement

Hospitality
News
Infor and Accor extend revenue management software agreement
Infor Hospitality EMEAI & LATAM VP, Wolfgang Emperger
Published: 14 January 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Business cloud software company Infor has extended its 13-year agreement with Accor. The agreement will see the continued implementation of revenue management software into Accor properties globally.

Accor properties utilise the Infor EzRMS application, allowing for mobile access of software, function space revenue management, extended stay optimisation and pricing methodologies. The agreement also provides Accor with three packages to optimise revenue management.

Currently Accor uses the application in more than 1,100 of its properties around the world.

Accor senior VP, revenue strategy & performance, Béla Nagy explained: “Infor EzRMS plays an important role at Accor and is widely deployed because of its ease of use, the portfolio consolidation, and reporting capabilities. We need systems that can support our growth and quickly deliver the information we use to maximize profitability. We are happy to continue our long-term relationship.”

Infor Hospitality EMEAI & LATAM VP, Wolfgang Emperger elaborated: “This [agreement] creates a real partnership expanding it to more international, luxury and leisure brands in the Accor group, strengthening our relationship, and ultimately driving growth by using world-class revenue management strategies.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

BelugaXL enters service amid Airbus‘ plans to ramp up production
    Global trailer terminal tractor market likely to surpass US$650 million by 2027
      Nor-Shipping to build on 2019 success with arrival of Norvik as Commercial Director
        Port of Ashdod provides Naval Dome with its first reference for Port-Dome cyber-security system
          Logistics Middle East Awards now open for nominations

            More related galleries

            Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
                Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                  Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16