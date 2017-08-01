Millennium Hotels and Resorts ranks first for Middle East hotel brand supply, pipeline

Millennium Hotels & Resorts Middle East has been ranked first in terms of current and upcoming Middle East room supply, according to a recent study by STR.



The hospitality company has 11,186 keys in supply and 7,251 pipelined under the Millennium Hotels & Resorts brand in the region, the October 2019 report revealed.



Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA opened 11 properties, introducing concepts such as Studio M, Millennium Place and Millennium Central in the region. Saudi Arabia has become a development focal point, with the group on track to operate 25 hotels in the kingdom by 2025.



Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, chief executive officer, Kevork Deldelian said: “We are heading steadfast towards achieving our goals and our leadership position in the STR inventory rankings is testament to this however, our priority remains to provide our guests with a first-class experience and to create sustainable profit streams that secure long-term value for our hotel owners.”