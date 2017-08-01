Renaissance Downtown Dubai Hotel announces three brunch offers

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 January 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Renaissance Downtown Dubai Hotel has announced three of its F&B venues are updating their weekend brunch menus.

BASTA! – Canal-side Italian venue BASTA! is serving a brunch every Saturday from 1pm-4pm. Serving antipasti, pastas and pizzas, the menu includes pizza margarita, tagliatelle with seafood, garlic and chilli oil, along with mains such as grilled chicken scaloppini with peppers, onions and chilli. For dessert there is tiramisu.

The brunch is priced at AED 299 with soft drinks, AED 399 with house drinks and AED 450 with premium drinks.

[[{"fid":"77498","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

BASTA!

Bleu Blanc – French restaurant Bleu Blanc’s brunch is served on Fridays from 1pm-4pm. Its menu comprises both mocktails and cocktails, along with pea salad, black truffle mac and cheese and desserts such as baked savarin cake.

The brunch is priced at AED 299 with soft drinks, AED 399 with house drinks and AED 650 with premium drinks.

[[{"fid":"77497","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]
Bleu Blanc

Morimoto – Japanese eatery Morimoto has a brunch menu served on Fridays from 1pm-4pm also. The brunch comprises traditional Japanese cuisine prepared both at table side and in an open kitchen. There is also a sushi station for guests to use, as well as items such as sake and sake-infused beverages.

The brunch is priced at AED 350 with soft drinks and tea, AED 399 with house drinks and AED 650 with sake drinks and champagne.

[[{"fid":"77499","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

Morimoto

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Etihad unveils EasyJet as first NDC partner as it eyes more airlines
    Global trailer terminal tractor market likely to surpass US$650 million by 2027
      Nor-Shipping to build on 2019 success with arrival of Norvik as Commercial Director
        Port of Ashdod provides Naval Dome with its first reference for Port-Dome cyber-security system
          Logistics Middle East Awards now open for nominations

            More related galleries

            Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
                Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                  Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16