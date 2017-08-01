Renaissance Downtown Dubai Hotel announces three brunch offers

Renaissance Downtown Dubai Hotel has announced three of its F&B venues are updating their weekend brunch menus.

BASTA! – Canal-side Italian venue BASTA! is serving a brunch every Saturday from 1pm-4pm. Serving antipasti, pastas and pizzas, the menu includes pizza margarita, tagliatelle with seafood, garlic and chilli oil, along with mains such as grilled chicken scaloppini with peppers, onions and chilli. For dessert there is tiramisu.

The brunch is priced at AED 299 with soft drinks, AED 399 with house drinks and AED 450 with premium drinks.

Bleu Blanc – French restaurant Bleu Blanc’s brunch is served on Fridays from 1pm-4pm. Its menu comprises both mocktails and cocktails, along with pea salad, black truffle mac and cheese and desserts such as baked savarin cake.

The brunch is priced at AED 299 with soft drinks, AED 399 with house drinks and AED 650 with premium drinks.

Morimoto – Japanese eatery Morimoto has a brunch menu served on Fridays from 1pm-4pm also. The brunch comprises traditional Japanese cuisine prepared both at table side and in an open kitchen. There is also a sushi station for guests to use, as well as items such as sake and sake-infused beverages.

The brunch is priced at AED 350 with soft drinks and tea, AED 399 with house drinks and AED 650 with sake drinks and champagne.

