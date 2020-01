The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand is hosting a healthy market-style brunch.

Brunches will be held at Giornotte, every Friday from 1pm-4pm.



Chef’s Brunch includes a spread of plant-based items such as the ‘superfood station’ housing a rainbow of fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, including antioxidant-rich pomegranates and anti-inflammatory almonds.

With a focus on organic, unrefined produce, the selection also includes a fresh poke bar, as well as vegan dishes from grilled vegan carrot dogs, vegan koftas, vegan pasta, and the Beyond Burger.For the little chefs, a kid’s activity station will keep them entertained all day with miniature cooking classes, face painting and activities, not to mention the delectable sweet room to rival Willy Wonka himself.