Rixos The Palm announces Valentine’s Day offer

Five-star property Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has announced a Valentine’s Day staycation deal.

Throughout the month of February, the hotel will offer the Love Birds Getaway package. The package includes a sea view room, private beach cabana, complimentary breakfast in bed, a 90-minute couples massage and a four-course dinner with entertainment from a violinist.

Priced at AED 1,800 per night, the offer is available with a minimum three-night booking.

Couples will have access to the property’s 10 F&B venues, including A La Turca, L’Olivo Ristorante, Toro Loco Steakhouse, and Aqua & More. Facilities include a sports club, spa, a one-kilometre private beach and a selection of wellness classes.