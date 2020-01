The H Dubai, is launching a 48-hour flash sale for four weekends.

The sale started on 17 January and offers up to 50% off on best available rates for stays between January 17 to April 30, 2020.

Visitors can book a room during the flash sale recurring in four consecutive weekends — January 17 to 18, January 24 to 25, January 31 to February 1, and February 7 to 8, 2020.