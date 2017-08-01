Vakkaru Maldives launches renovated villas

Hospitality
News
Vakkaru Maldives launches renovated villas
The property is also hosting a discount of up to 35% off the best available rates
Published: 14 January 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Vakkaru Maldives has launched its refurbished villas.

The renovation includes facility upgrades to the existing beach bungalows, two bedroom beach villas and over water family villas by adding outdoor whirlpools and private swimming pools.

The upgraded villas were completed in December 2019. The Beach Bungalow has been re-launched as the Beach Spa Pool Villas that features a 16 square metre outdoor whirlpool.

A total of 24 Beach Villas, which were previously available as interconnecting Two-Bedroom beach villas, have been relaunched as 12 units of Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas with 24 square metre swimming pool and extended beachfront terrace providing ample space for guests to relax and unwind.

The Over Water Family Villas have been relaunched as Over Water Family Pool Villas, featuring a 24 square metres private infinity pool overlooking the turquoise lagoon.

Vakkaru Maldives’ GM, Nicholas Mason said: “This facility upgrade and enhancement is part of our effort to ensure that Vakkaru Maldives continually delivers exceptional guest experience to align with our discerning guests’ expectation. By adding outdoor whirlpools and private pools in the existing beach and over water villas, we want to ensure our guests can indulge and enjoy complete privacy in their own space.”

The property is also hosting a discount of up to 35% off the best available rates. All room bookings include breakfast and dinner, when booking minimum three nights directly on vakkarumaldives.com
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Port of Ashdod provides Naval Dome with its first reference for Port-Dome cyber-security system
    Logistics Middle East Awards now open for nominations
      London Court of International Arbitration orders the Republic of Djibouti to immediately restore DP World to its rights and benefits under container terminal concession
        Zain Drone: First drone services provider in region to receive ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System
          FeDex Cares launched in Saudi Arabia

            More related galleries

            Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
              Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                  Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16
                    In pictures: Films at the Reel Palestine Film Festival 2020