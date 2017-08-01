Vakkaru Maldives has launched its refurbished villas.
The renovation includes facility upgrades to the existing beach bungalows, two bedroom beach villas and over water family villas by adding outdoor whirlpools and private swimming pools.
The upgraded villas were completed in December 2019. The Beach Bungalow has been re-launched as the Beach Spa Pool Villas that features a 16 square metre outdoor whirlpool.
A total of 24 Beach Villas, which were previously available as interconnecting Two-Bedroom beach villas, have been relaunched as 12 units of Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas with 24 square metre swimming pool and extended beachfront terrace providing ample space for guests to relax and unwind.
The Over Water Family Villas have been relaunched as Over Water Family Pool Villas, featuring a 24 square metres private infinity pool overlooking the turquoise lagoon.
Vakkaru Maldives’ GM, Nicholas Mason said: “This facility upgrade and enhancement is part of our effort to ensure that Vakkaru Maldives continually delivers exceptional guest experience to align with our discerning guests’ expectation. By adding outdoor whirlpools and private pools in the existing beach and over water villas, we want to ensure our guests can indulge and enjoy complete privacy in their own space.”
The property is also hosting a discount of up to 35% off the best available rates. All room bookings include breakfast and dinner, when booking minimum three nights directly on vakkarumaldives.com
Vakkaru Maldives launches renovated villas
Published: 14 January 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen