Vakkaru Maldives raises funds for Australian bushfire crisis

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 January 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Vakkaru Maldives hosted a charity dinner to support the Australian bushfire crisis.

Held on Saturday 11, 2019, the dinner raised funds for the for Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES).

Vakkaru’s GM, Nicholas Mason said: “We’re located in a UNESCO biosphere reserve here in the Baa Atoll, so we understand the importance and fragility of healthy ecosystems. It’s heartbreaking to see so many injured animals and such widespread loss of life and natural habitat.”

Guests were invited to an Australian-themed dinner at Vakku Grill. The set menu dinner was inspired by the country’s food culture, using an array of produce and supplies from Australia and the Maldives curated by Nicholas Mason – general manager, Prasong Taochan – executive chef and Stefanie Wiesner - sommelier.

The menu items included braised pork belly with vegemite sauce, grilled Australian black angus beef tenderloin and Tasmanian salmon couscous and chai cake for the main course as well as choices of pavlova and lamington for the dessert.
