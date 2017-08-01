Women in Hospitality: 16 - Anke Glaessing

Her team is an international group, split equally between male and female. She assured that she assesses applicants on their attributes rather than their gender or ethnic background.
Talking about her company, she continued: “For a company such as Marriott, the head is very diverse. They have a lot of female leadership. There are female leaders but not in the senior positions – this is where Marriott is exploring to grow."
By the numbers
- 2 years in the role
- 2 years in the company
- 10 years in the region
- 17 years in hospitality