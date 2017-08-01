Women in Hospitality: 16 - Anke Glaessing

La Ville Hotel & Suites’ general manager, Anke Glaessing brings with her more than 10 years of regional experience, she has a ﬁrm grasp of the nuances of hotel openings, as well as managing a happy team. She told Hotelier Middle East that diversity is always present in her line of work.

Her team is an international group, split equally between male and female. She assured that she assesses applicants on their attributes rather than their gender or ethnic background.

Talking about her company, she continued: “For a company such as Marriott, the head is very diverse. They have a lot of female leadership. There are female leaders but not in the senior positions – this is where Marriott is exploring to grow."

By the numbers