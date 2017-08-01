Women in Hospitality: 16 - Anke Glaessing

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 January 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
La Ville Hotel & Suites’ general manager, Anke Glaessing brings with her more than 10 years of regional experience, she has a ﬁrm grasp of the nuances of hotel openings, as well as managing a happy team. She told Hotelier Middle East that diversity is always present in her line of work.

Her team is an international group, split equally between male and female. She assured that she assesses applicants on their attributes rather than their gender or ethnic background.

Talking about her company, she continued: “For a company such as Marriott, the head is very diverse. They have a lot of female leadership. There are female leaders but not in the senior positions – this is where Marriott is exploring to grow."

By the numbers

  • 2 years in the role
  • 2 years in the company
  • 10 years in the region
  • 17 years in hospitality
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Etihad and Gulf Air collaborate on loyalty programmes
    ADNOC to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 25% by 2030
      Volcanic eruption disrupts UAE flights to Manila
        Shell announces partnership with the Netherlands for Expo 2020 Dubai
          Parker to conduct new filter membrane application R&D

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Residences Tunis
              Photos: New Hope Street hotel in Liverpool
                Photos: Samujana Villas in Thailand
                  Photos: The Residence Maldives at Falhumaafushi
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 5-1