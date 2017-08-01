Women in Hospitality: 17 - Sunita Mankekar

Sunita Mankekar has grown with The Oberoi Group, not only has she been with the company for 15 years now but she has also contributed to openings and departmental implementations that have led to an increase in proﬁtability over the last two and a half years.

In her current role, she heads all operational systems and has streamlined departmental activities, hiring practices, guest relations and sales procedures.

What advice would she give female hoteliers? “Don't shy away from hard work. Apply yourself well to achieve results. To be taken seriously, one must do their best to learn work from the bottom up. No matter what you do, don't sell yourself short. You can do something if you believe you can.”

By the numbers