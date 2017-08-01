Women in Hospitality: 18 - Veronika Fox

Women in Hospitality: 18 - Veronika Fox
Veronika Fox
Published: 14 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Veronika Fox has led training modules in ﬁnance, rolled out technologies and saw the company through a departmental restructure. What sets Fox apart is the fact that she is not alone in the company as a senior-position female.

She explained: “I am lucky that my team is extremely diverse already and I have three direct reports that are female – in fact I’m sure my male colleagues would prefer more diversity for males!”

In her role, her team has reported an 80% satisfaction rate and she has also been responsible for introducing ‘BirschStreet’, a cloud-based procure-to-pay system to boost efﬁciency. Her advice is: “Be persistent, resilient and don’t give up, especially after making mistakes.”

By the numbers

  • 2 years in the role
  • 13.5 years in the company
  • 6 years in the region
  • 21 years in hospitality
