Women in Hospitality: 18 - Veronika Fox

She explained: “I am lucky that my team is extremely diverse already and I have three direct reports that are female – in fact I’m sure my male colleagues would prefer more diversity for males!”
In her role, her team has reported an 80% satisfaction rate and she has also been responsible for introducing ‘BirschStreet’, a cloud-based procure-to-pay system to boost efﬁciency. Her advice is: “Be persistent, resilient and don’t give up, especially after making mistakes.”
By the numbers
- 2 years in the role
- 13.5 years in the company
- 6 years in the region
- 21 years in hospitality