Al Bait Sharjah appoints hotel manager

Al Bait Sharjah, has appointed Albert Meow as its hotel manager.Meow will be overseeing the daily hotel operations with special focus on sales and marketing.With more than 20 years of hospitality industry experience, he will be leading Al Bait Sharjah’s team through strategic planning to further establish the property’s presence in local and international hospitality markets.

Speaking about the appointment, Al Bait Sharjah’s senior vice president of sales and marketing for General Hotel Management Ltd, Clement Koh, said: “Albert Meow’s appointment comes to further enforce our strategy in the region and grow Sharjah as a tourism destination. His solid sales experience in the UAE, resources and people management skills make him a valuable addition to our leadership, we are confident that he will lead Al Bait Sharjah to achieve, and exceed, all our expectations. We are extremely proud to welcome him in our team”.

Before joining Al Bait Sharjah, Meow was the sales & marketing director at The Oberoi Beach Resort Al Zorah, Ajman from 2017, where he led the pre-opening team.

He started his career in sales at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sayang Resorts & Shangri-La’s Golden Sands Resort in Malaysia where he left as a director of events management in 2003 to join Traders Hotel Dubai, UAE as a business development manager until 2007, joining later on Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts Angsana Dubai as an assistant director of sales from September 2007 until October 2009, and moving after that to Banyan Tree Al Wadi & Banyan Tree Ras Al Khaimah Beach as a director of sales from November 2009 until June 2016.

Speaking about his appointment, Meow said: “Joining Al Bait Sharjah is a privilege for me personally, while setting a new challenge, for myself and my team.”

Meow’s focus for Al Bait Sharjah will be growing its local, regional and global presence through developing strong relationships with global partners and markets, further establishing the GHM Ltd brand as a key player in the Middle Eastern luxury hospitality scene.