Ascott Corniche Al Khobar opens for business

Hospitality group Ascott Limited ’s latest property in Saudi Arabia — Ascott Corniche Al Khobar — has opened, marking the group’s sixth operational residence in the Kingdom.The 172-unit property is located on Prince Turki Street and offers furnished studio premier, one-bedroom executive, one-bedroom premier and two-bedroom premier apartments alongside luxury three-bedroom penthouses.

Additional facilities include a fully-equipped business and events centre, a dining area, lounge, fitness centre, swimming pool, children’s playroom, guest lounge and prayer room.

“Ascott Corniche Al Khobar is destined to appeal to a broad spectrum of short and long-term guests alike, who seek the comfort and privacy of an apartment with the added sophistication of international-standard hotel services,” said the regional general manager for Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India, Vincent Miccolis . “As we expand our Saudi Arabia property portfolio, we are setting new benchmarks for quality and contemporary accommodation in key destinations across the Kingdom.”

The property will house the Al Mandaloun restaurant and lounge in two key outlets within the asset. The restaurant is currently in the design stage and it is set to be completed by Q3 2020.



Abdulaziz Al Mousa, Riyad REIT Fund Manager commented, “We are happy to announce the opening of Ascott Corniche Al Khobar – one of the key serviced apartment products in the Eastern Region. The asset is the first property to be developed by a Saudi REIT and was built on professional standards, ultimately raising the bar for hospitality product offerings in Saudi Arabia.