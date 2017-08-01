Etihad Guest launches partnership with Gulf Air

Hospitality
News
Published: 15 January 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme for Etihad Airways, has inked a new partnership with Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, further enhancing benefits for its members, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

The partnership expands on the codeshare agreement between the two airlines and provides further cooperation between the frequent flyer programmes, Etihad Guest and Falconflyer.

This allows members to earn and redeem miles reciprocally on all flights across both networks. In both cases, the number of miles earned will depend upon the class of travel flown.

Robin Kamark, chief commercial officer for Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Our recently redesigned, upgraded, and relaunched loyalty programme, Etihad Guest, welcomes another valued partner that offers our members even more opportunities to earn and redeem their miles. This new and exciting partnership helps us continuously evolve and improve our loyalty programme based on the needs of our guests and inline with our ever-changing industry.”

Vincent Coste, chief commercial officer for Gulf Air added: “We are delighted to build upon our successful partnership by further providing our Falconflyer members with the opportunity to earn and spend their Gulf Air miles on the Etihad Airways’ network.”

The new partnership provides Gulf Air guests with access to a broader network of destinations, particularly to North America where they can take advantage of Etihad’s USA pre-clearance, the only United States Customs and Border Protection facility in the Middle East.

