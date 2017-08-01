Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach offers Valentine’s Day experiences

Hospitality
News
Published: 15 January 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach has announced a series of F&B experiences on offer only during Valentine’s Day.

Sea Fu – Asian seafood eatery Sea Fu will host a romantic F&B experience on February 14th. Included is a set menu, live music and beach access. The restaurant prepares sushi, octopus, black cod, seabass, wagyu beef, along with lobster.

The set menu is priced at AED 790 per couple.

Private dinner – Situated on the five-star hotel’s private beach, the property will prepare a floating platform featuring lanterns and candles. The outdoor dining experience provides a five-course set menu with caviar and complimentary wine.

The dinner is priced at AED 10,000 per couple.

Mercury Lounge – The rooftop bar will organise a three-course set menu made up of Mediterranean CUISINE and wine giveaways for ladies. There will also be the resident DJ to play music throughout the evening.

The dinner is priced at AED 790 per couple.

Suq – Market-style Suq will serve a brunch serving a variety of seafood dishes, Arabic dishes and international dishes. Prepared at live cooking stations, the buffet will also give guests free-flowing beverages.

The Valentine’s Day brunch is priced at AED 375 with soft drinks, along with an optional drinks package.

