Kerten Hospitality appoints global commercial head, director of development Europe

Specialist mixed-use operator Kerten Hospitality has appointed Nicolai Padoan as the company’s first global commercial head. Padoan will also assume the responsibility of director of development Europe

In his new role, Padoan will lead Kerten Hospitality into a larger portion of trading hotels in addition to new developments, enabling more centralisation and a bigger economy of scale.



He will also be responsible for creating and implementing a unified structure for all commercial departments, with a focus on providing enhanced revenue and digital marketing support and ultimately strengthening partnerships across Kerten Hospitality’s fast-growing portfolio.

Kerten Hospitality’s CEO Marloes Knippenberg explained: “The appointment of Nicolai into this top-level dual responsibility role shows how seriously we are taking the increased interest from European investors. It’s the first step towards introducing our community of brands into Continental Europe and will increase our reach and speed of response to an ever-growing number of interested partners.”

Swedish national Padoan has lived, worked and studied in Sweden, Austria, Germany, United States, Thailand, and Kuala Lumpur, and brings more than 14 years’ experience working in commercial roles within the sector, including a variety of sales & revenue and strategic positions for a leading global hotel brand.

In recent years, he has focused predominately on total revenue management, from food and beverage to room revenues and the optimisation of meeting spaces, improving efficiency and maximising Revenue Per square meter.

Knippenberg added: “Nicolai is a fantastic addition to the team, with a proven track-record of delivering success, building winning teams and challenging the norm. Add to this his vast expertise when it comes to looking holistically at revenue management and there’s perfect alignment with our approach, adding value at every stage through transparency, scale, space optimisation and, ultimately,