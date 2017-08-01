Minor Hotels makes senior finance appointments

Minor Hotels has made two senior-level appoints in its financial department. It has appointed Rachid Benwahmane as its group director of finance in the MENA region and Nicola Buckley as regional director of revenue in MENA.

Benwahmane has experience in hospitality-focused project management, as well as strategic business skills in resorts and high-end hotels. In his two decade career, he has worked across both Europe and the Middle East.

His previous position was as group finance director in the hospitality division at MERAAS. He has also worked with Marriott International for close to a decade, entering as deputy director of finance in Spain before become director of finance in France.

Buckley was previously group director of revenue for Dubai-based JA Resorts, during this time she oversaw revenue management for seven properties in Dubai, Seychelles and the Maldives.

Her previous positions include area revenue and distribution manager for Guoman Hotels, area revenue manager for IHG in the UK and director of revenue for Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts in Thailand.

Her main duties have previously included implementing a structured revenue environment from systems, reporting and meetings across the company and over-seeing revenue strategy to ensure budgets were achieved.