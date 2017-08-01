Minor Hotels makes senior finance appointments

Hospitality
News
Minor Hotels makes senior finance appointments
(L-R) Rachid Benwahmane and Nicola Buckley
Published: 15 January 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Minor Hotels has made two senior-level appoints in its financial department. It has appointed Rachid Benwahmane as its group director of finance in the MENA region and Nicola Buckley as regional director of revenue in MENA.

Benwahmane has experience in hospitality-focused project management, as well as strategic business skills in resorts and high-end hotels. In his two decade career, he has worked across both Europe and the Middle East.

His previous position was as group finance director in the hospitality division at MERAAS. He has also worked with Marriott International for close to a decade, entering as deputy director of finance in Spain before become director of finance in France.

Buckley was previously group director of revenue for Dubai-based JA Resorts, during this time she oversaw revenue management for seven properties in Dubai, Seychelles and the Maldives.

Her previous positions include area revenue and distribution manager for Guoman Hotels, area revenue manager for IHG in the UK and director of revenue for Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts in Thailand.

Her main duties have previously included implementing a structured revenue environment from systems, reporting and meetings across the company and over-seeing revenue strategy to ensure budgets were achieved.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

BelugaXL enters service amid Airbus‘ plans to ramp up production
    Global trailer terminal tractor market likely to surpass US$650 million by 2027
      Nor-Shipping to build on 2019 success with arrival of Norvik as Commercial Director
        Port of Ashdod provides Naval Dome with its first reference for Port-Dome cyber-security system
          Logistics Middle East Awards now open for nominations

            More related galleries

            Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
                Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                  Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16