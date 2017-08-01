Report: Budget-minded holidays grow in popularity in Middle East

Boutique three-star hotels saw a 44% increase in popularity in 2019
Published: 15 January 2020 - 10:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Dubai-based online travel agency Tajawal has revealed closer-to-home and budget-minded hotels grew in popularity for UAE travellers last year.

According to its report, residents across the UAE booked more regional destinations last year, along with budget-airlines and mid-range hotels.

Locations such as Cairo, Amman and Beirut were among the top destination bookings in 2019 said Tajawal. Colombo and Baku also grew in popularity.

Boutique three-star hotels saw a 44% increase in popularity in 2019 as opposed to a 20% decline for five-star properties via Tajawal. The OTA attributed this figure to the emergence of authentic experience-based travel in recent years. Low-cost airlines also grew in booking numbers, achieving a 30% growth in share of bookings.

Tajawal itself had a positive 2019, its EVP, Muzzammil Ahussain said: “Tajawal has achieved major milestones over the last four years, as over 757,000 passengers have travelled to 1,133 destinations and more than 356,000 room nights in 2,554 destinations were booked through our web and app channels.”


