Taj Dubai updates F&B offers

Taj Dubai has announced updates to its F&B experiences.

The Eloquent Elephant – Bar and pub The Eloquent Elephant has announced it will organise a BBQ and music evening every Wednesday on the terrace. Items are prepared on live grill stations and include grilled prawns, sausages and BBQ meats.

The experience runs from 7pm-11pm, priced at AED 99 with six skewers and a drink or AED 179 for 12 skewers.

Every Tuesday the venue will run a ladies night offer. Available from 8pm-12am, the bar will provide unlimited red, white and rose wine for AED 99.

Bombay Brasserie – Taking place on January 26, Bombay Brasserie will host an experience to celebrate Indian Republic Day. The experience comprises a three-course menu made up of traditional Indian cuisine. Live cooking stations featuring street-food such as samosas, dahi bhalla and jalebi with rabdi will also be open to guests.

The three-course menu will be served from 12:30pm-3pm and then 6pm-12am. It shall cost AED 200 per person, inclusive of cocktails and soft drinks.

Treehouse – Rooftop venue Treehouse has announced a weekly Mi Casa Su Casa Night to take place every Thursday. The event will bring in resident DJ Tayllor and DJ Chico Bos to provide house and dance music. The event also offers unlimited drinks and five appetisers to attendees.

The event takes from 9pm-12am, priced at AED 299 per person.

Tesoro – As part of Dubai Municipality initiative, Tesoro has announced it has added calorie-counting to all of its items on the menu. The international eatery serves dishes such as salmon steak, tenderloin steak and a umm ali dessert.