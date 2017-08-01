Women in Hospitality: 12 - Nayla Chowdhury

Nayla Chowdhury
Published: 15 January 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Nayla Chowdhury has more than 20 years of hospitality experience in both the United States and the UAE and was the ﬁrst appointed female general manager for Hilton in the Middle East.

Chowdhury spearheaded the outsourcing of key operational areas such as Housekeeping and F&B. This has delivered great return to the proﬁt margins and has since been introduced in the company's other area hotels.

She has also implemented a hiring target of 50% female team members across departments at all levels. A leader by example, Chowdhury is mentoring two female leaders (a housekeeping manager and an HR executive) to guide and develop them for their next roles by sharing her skills.

By the numbers

  • 2 years in the role
  • 25 years in the company
  • 6 years in the region
  • 25 years in hospitality
