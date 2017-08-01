Women in Hospitality: 13 - Tea Ross

Tea Ros is a veteran in the hospitality industry and is the founder and managing director of Strategic Hotel Consulting, an international management consulting firm specialising in hotel investment.



The company focuses on diversity and Ros told Hotelier Middle East that her team takes cognitive bias into account and screen CVs without personal details such as names, photos and age.



Having made a mark in an industry that is dominated by men, she advises women to: “Find your passion and a mission you believe in. Continue learning, embrace change and seize opportunities, work hard and don't be afraid to fail, but most importantly, look after yourself and your health.”

By the numbers