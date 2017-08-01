Women in Hospitality: 14 - Sandra Schulze-Potgieter

Women in Hospitality: 14 - Sandra Schulze-Potgieter
Sandra Schulze-Potgieter
Published: 15 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
When Marriott International’s vice president premium & select brands, Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, joined the regional ofﬁce, she was the ﬁrst associate in marketing.

She then built the ﬁrst integrated marketing team which included talent from marketing, brand, PR, ecommerce, loyalty, and partnerships backgrounds.

This solid foundation was invaluable when Marriott International merged with Starwood in 2017 as they moved from ﬁve people across the aforementioned disciplines to more than 60 team members. Schulze-Potgieter and her team look after 220 hotels under the P&S banner and out of the 150 hotels in the pipeline, 120 are P&S brands.

By the numbers

  • 2.5 years in the role
  • 20 years in the company
  • 15 years in the region
  • 20 years in hospitality
