Women in Hospitality: 15 - Roberta Lindow

Roberta Lindow
Published: 15 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Nikki Beach’s director of spa and ﬁtness, Roberta Lindow has spent 15 years in the MENA region and four years with the company.

Lindow closed her ﬁrst year of operation with 20% proﬁt and 29% in the year thereafter exceeding budget target. In addition to that, she also established regional and international brand recognition and market positioning for the spa by winning three awards.

She has also conceptualised, and implemented the service delivery and brand identity of the Nikki Spa brand globally.

What advice would she give female hoteliers? “Find your purpose and know as much as you can about what you do and take immense pride in doing it well."

By the numbers

  • 4 years in the role
  • 4 years in the company
  • 15 years in the region
  • 32 years in hospitality
