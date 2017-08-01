Attractions industry worth $180bn in global travel spend

Tours, activities and attractions are the third largest and fastest growing sector in travel and tourism said Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

ATM exhibition director ME, Danielle Curtis explained: “According to the latest data from research firm Phocuswright, tours, activities and attractions are currently the third largest and fastest growing sector within the travel and tourism industry, representing approximately US$180 billion in global travel spend annually. Add to this, one third of tours, activities and attractions are booked online at present with the Middle East representing one of the world’s fastest growing online travel experience markets and we can see a pattern forming.”

In a release, ATM urged more tour and attractions professionals to invest into technology and online booking systems to make the most of the growing industry in the region.

Arival co-founder and CEO, Douglas Quinby continued: “The Middle East has become a rising star in the travel and tourism industry with tours, activities, attractions and experiences becoming one of the fastest growing sectors. However, cutting-edge technologies and innovations as well as the rapidly evolving demands of travellers today are presenting various distinct challenges for all stakeholders involved in tours, activities and attractions.”

The news came shortly before the ATM 2020 at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 19-22. Part of the event is the inaugural Arival Dubai @ ATM forum taking place on April 19. The forum will allow vendors, agents and operators of the industry to share information, insights and network. The forum will also aim to improve the customer experience and business development of the industry throughout the region.