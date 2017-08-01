Emirates partners with China-based OTA

Emirates Airline has announced its partnership China-based OTA Trip.com to expand operations in the Asian country.

The deal will include joint marketing campaigns, hoped to boost the airline’s sales on the OTA.

Through the partnership, greater focus on customisation is promised, including improved loyalty programmes for customers on Trip.com and Emirates via data analysis and marketing strategy developments between the two.

Emirates senior VP, commercial operations, Orhan Abbas said: “China is a very important market for Emirates and we are pleased to establish a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to help us deliver on our growth strategy."

“We aim to build on our achievements over the years and embark on a robust strategy aimed at boosting sales further." he added

“We plan to enter a new growth trajectory and, in Trip.com Group, we have found the right strategic partner to collaborate with and achieve our goals.”

Trip.com VP, Tan Yudong added: “The Chinese outbound travel market has huge potential and Trip.com Group has been constantly upgrading its services to provide users with improved travel experiences.

“The partnership with Emirates will enable users of the platform to have more choice with access to more airline options when booking international travel, more destinations to choose from, and flight options that provide seamless connectivity for their travel plans.”