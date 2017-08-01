Emirates partners with China-based OTA

Hospitality
News
Published: 16 January 2020 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Emirates Airline has announced its partnership China-based OTA Trip.com to expand operations in the Asian country.

The deal will include joint marketing campaigns, hoped to boost the airline’s sales on the OTA.

Through the partnership, greater focus on customisation is promised, including improved loyalty programmes for customers on Trip.com and Emirates via data analysis and marketing strategy developments between the two.

Emirates senior VP, commercial operations, Orhan Abbas said: “China is a very important market for Emirates and we are pleased to establish a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to help us deliver on our growth strategy."

“We aim to build on our achievements over the years and embark on a robust strategy aimed at boosting sales further." he added

“We plan to enter a new growth trajectory and, in Trip.com Group, we have found the right strategic partner to collaborate with and achieve our goals.”

Trip.com VP, Tan Yudong added: “The Chinese outbound travel market has huge potential and Trip.com Group has been constantly upgrading its services to provide users with improved travel experiences.

“The partnership with Emirates will enable users of the platform to have more choice with access to more airline options when booking international travel, more destinations to choose from, and flight options that provide seamless connectivity for their travel plans.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

China News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ABB completes divestment of two Electrification joint ventures in Shanghai
    Oil & gas drives Oman's FDI to $30.26bn in Q2 2019
      SABIC wins public welfare practice contribution award from 2019 China Yicai CSR Ranking
        Honeywell technology to purify hydrogen for Zhejiang Satellite C3 Oleflex facility
          China's JinkoSolar Supplies 40MW to Obton for Almelo Project in the Netherlands

            More related galleries

            Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
              In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
                Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6
                  Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu
                    Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai