Hyatt Hotels collaborates with Headspace app

Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Headspace, an app for mindfulness and meditation have announced a global wellbeing collaboration.

This collaboration will “bring mindfulness exercises, guided meditations and sleep content to millions of employees, corporate customers and guests”, and will be rolled out across Hyatt-branded hotels around the world in the coming months.

The alliance with Headspace builds on Hyatt’s holistic wellbeing strategy, which focuses on positively impacting how employees, corporate customers and guests feel, fuel and function – Hyatt's three landmarks of wellbeing – at work and in life.According to this collaboration:• Employees will be offered access to a complimentary subscription to Headspace as a means of supporting them on their own mental health and wellbeing journeys.• Corporate customers have emphasised the importance of integrating wellness into meetings, and this new collaboration will give planners the option to infuse Headspace content and experiences into meetings packages. Additionally, Headspace content will power Hyatt’s new meditation experience for meeting and conference attendees, which is expected to launch later this year.• Guests will receive complimentary access to Headspace via in-room content, including short meditations for those with busy schedules, soothing sounds for a restful night’s sleep, expert guidance from former monk and Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe, and more.• World of Hyatt members can receive exclusive Headspace member offers and will have access to meditation and mindfulness content during their stay via the World of Hyatt app.

“Wellbeing is a true realization of Hyatt’s purpose – we care for people so they can be their best,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “By teaming up with industry leaders like Headspace, we are better positioned to care for our guests and employees and help them prioritize their own wellbeing both during and in between stays at Hyatt hotels around the world.”