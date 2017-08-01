Millennium Place Barsha Heights collaborates with RTA

Millennium Place Barsha Heights hosted the ‘Taxi at your doorstep’ event, in collaboration with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA).



Through this initiative, Millennium Place Barsha Heights educated taxi drivers about the hotel’s location. This event was attended by 100 taxi drivers in the presence of RTA officials and Millennium Place Barsha Heights management.



Millennium Place Barsha Heights’ GM, Glenn Nobbs said: “We extend our thanks to Road and Transport Authority for supporting our hotel’s awareness programme for taxi drivers. ‘Taxi at your doorstep’ provided the RTA taxi drivers with the opportunity to become even more familiar with Millennium Place Barsha Heights’ unique location when dropping off and picking up hotel guests.”