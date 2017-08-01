One&Only Wolgan Valley resort remaining closed till February

Published: 16 January 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

One&Only Wolgan Valley resort has announced it will remain closed until February due to the Australian bushfires. The five-star resort previously expected to reopen in early January. The property is located 150km north-west of Sydney.

Sister-publication Arabian Business reported initally the 1,600 hectare property closed over safety concerns of the nearby bushfires.

The Emirate Group-owned hotel has now stated it will not reopen till February 1.

It said: “While the immediate danger has passed and the resort structures have not been impacted, the landscape and hiking trails around the resort are currently undergoing some necessary remedial works in preparation for us to begin welcoming guests again”.

Ecologists from the University of Sydney have suggested that more than 480 million animals have been lost due to the bushfires.

The news follows Vakkaru Maldives' charity dinner supporting the Australian crisis. The set-menu dinner drew inspiration from the country and raised funds for the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES).

