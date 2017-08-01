Oyo Hotels and Homes lays off staff in India

Hospitality
News
Published: 16 January 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
After Hotelier Middle East earlier reported that Oyo was planning to cut down jobs in India, media in India reported that the Softbank-backed company will be laying off staff in India.

The Economic Times reported that the hospitality company will lay off 2,400 people and added that the job cuts are likely to “intensify”.

When Hotelier Middle East got in touch with Oyo last month, a spokesperson said: "Oyo Hotels & Homes continues to be one of the best places to work for, and one of the key reasons for this has been our ability to consistently evaluate, reward and recognise the performance of individuals in a meritocratic manner, and enable them to improve their performance.

"In order to ensure this meritocracy based performance evaluation programme thrives, Oyo continuously tracks performances of the individuals and depending on the results (a grading based system) and the individual’s interests, we may replace some candidates after giving them the opportunity to go through a performance improvement programme," the spokesperson added.

Sister publication Arabian Business reported that a source at Oyo said it was "letting go" the 1,000 employees in India. While Bloomberg News reported last month that it has also laid off 5% of its 12,000 staff in China.

Oyo has also offloaded about 25% of its unprofitable properties in India, the Economic Times daily reported.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DoE paves way for expansion of sustainable buildings in Abu Dhabi
    Abu Dhabi Department of Energy announces Green Bond Programme
      Electric Water Heater Market size Overview On Demandsizeg Applications 2028
        Growth in demand for mediaClass’ subscription-based OTT and IPTV services
          ARRI releases new range of signature prime lenses

            More related galleries

            Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu
              Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
                Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
                  Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                    Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans