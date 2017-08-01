Rixos Bab Al Bahr introduces all-inclusive Valentine package

Hospitality
News
Rixos Bab Al Bahr introduces all-inclusive Valentine package
The special package for two includes a romantic in-room set up and bottle of sparkling wine, and intimate in-room breakfast
Published: 16 January 2020 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Rixos Bab Al Bahr is introducing an all-inclusive Valentine package that will be available throughout the month of February.

Couples can indulge in multiple dining options offering international cuisine and unlimited beverages at the hotel’s 14 restaurants and bars as well as a host of lively entertainment options including fitness classes, beach activities and evening live shows.

In addition, the special package for two includes a romantic in-room set up and bottle of sparkling wine, and intimate in-room breakfast, with a peaceful oceanfront view overlooking the beach of Al Marjan Island.
The offer is valid when booking a minimum of two nights stay directly on Rixos.com.

Prices start from AED 1,399 on all-inclusive basis.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy Launches New Innovation Platform
    DoE enhances cooperation with IRENA in areas of energy efficiency and sustainability
      Etihad Cargo's IATA CEIV certification opens membership to Cool Chain Association and Pharma.Aero
        Zebra Technologies to showcase new solutions to revamp the retail experience at EuroShop 2020
          StarzPlay partners with MENA Arabic podcast specialist, Finyal Media

            More related galleries

            Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu
              Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
                Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
                  Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                    Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans