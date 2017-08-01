Rixos Bab Al Bahr introduces all-inclusive Valentine package

Rixos Bab Al Bahr is introducing an all-inclusive Valentine package that will be available throughout the month of February.

Couples can indulge in multiple dining options offering international cuisine and unlimited beverages at the hotel’s 14 restaurants and bars as well as a host of lively entertainment options including fitness classes, beach activities and evening live shows.

In addition, the special package for two includes a romantic in-room set up and bottle of sparkling wine, and intimate in-room breakfast, with a peaceful oceanfront view overlooking the beach of Al Marjan Island.The offer is valid when booking a minimum of two nights stay directly on Rixos.com.

Prices start from AED 1,399 on all-inclusive basis.