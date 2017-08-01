Rixos Bab Al Bahr introduces all-inclusive Valentine package

Couples can indulge in multiple dining options offering international cuisine and unlimited beverages at the hotel’s 14 restaurants and bars as well as a host of lively entertainment options including fitness classes, beach activities and evening live shows.In addition, the special package for two includes a romantic in-room set up and bottle of sparkling wine, and intimate in-room breakfast, with a peaceful oceanfront view overlooking the beach of Al Marjan Island.
The offer is valid when booking a minimum of two nights stay directly on Rixos.com.
Prices start from AED 1,399 on all-inclusive basis.