The Apurva Kempinski Bali launches private villas

Hospitality
News
The Apurva Kempinski Bali launches private villas
The one, two, and three-bedroom pool villas offer visitors complete privacy and spacious indoor-outdoor living
Published: 16 January 2020 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The Apurva Kempinski Bali has launched private villas in tropical gardens on the cliff tops of Nusa Dua.

The one, two, and three-bedroom pool villas offer visitors complete privacy and spacious indoor-outdoor living. All the villas offer private plunge pools and spacious outdoor terraces, while the larger options also feature kitchens and rooftop dining areas.

“The completion of the villas marks the final stage in our development, just in time for our grand opening. With 475 rooms, suites and villas, six dining outlets, an outstanding spa and a collection of versatile meetings and events spaces, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is one of the most dynamic, dramatic and breath-taking resorts on the Island of the Gods,” said general manager Vincent Guironnet.
