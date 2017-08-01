Women in Hospitality: 10 - Anne Marie Hannan

Women in Hospitality: 10 - Anne Marie Hannan
Anne Marie Hannan
Published: 16 January 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Anne Marie Hannan has been working in the hospitality industry for 20 years and she understands the value of helping women in this ﬁeld.

She says: “We launched the FLI initiative because there is an obvious gap between female and male leadership representation in the region.”

Hannan has also been involved in the launch of Tahseen, a leadership training programme to develop local talent within the hospitality industry, into two new markets, with the aim to develop it and grow the applications.

She explains: “We want to continue to continue the females on the next leg of their female leadership journey. Continue to diversify the talent pool that is coming into the company.”

By the numbers

  • 3.5 years in the role
  • 18 years in the company
  • 10 years in the region
  • 20 years in hospitality
