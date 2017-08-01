Women in Hospitality: 11 - Doris Hecht

Women in Hospitality: 11 - Doris Hecht
Doris Hecht
Published: 16 January 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
With 20 years of hospitality experience, Doris Hecht has made a mark.

Not only was she the ﬁrst female GM for Hyatt in the UAE, but Hecht even launched the Women@ParkHyattAbuDhabi group, this is a property-speciﬁc scaled version of the larger Diversity Business Resource Group women@hyatt, connecting female colleagues around the globe.

Both groups promote an inclusive environment that enables women to be their best self and feel fully integrated into the team and company culture. Under her supervision, the hotel’s proﬁt margins have improved YOY.

But what really sets her apart is that she has created an environment where colleagues feel valued, accepted and respected.

By the numbers

  • 1.5 years in the role
  • 16 years in the company
  • 4 years in the region
  • 20 years in hospitality
