Women in Hospitality: 8 - Emma Banks

With seven years of regional experience, Emma Banks acts as the vice president, F&B strategy & development, EMEA, Hilton in a region with 500 Hilton hotels.

About her role, she says: “F&B at Hilton in EMEA is a nine-ﬁgure business and I am excited to be leading the charge. I have developed a strategy to take this incredible business that’s rapidly growing – and developing it to ensure it meets the needs of the fast-paced, dynamic F&B sector.”

Banks is also proud to be making strides towards gender diversity. In her current role, she has brought in several F&B professionals to Hilton properties, with the aim of being able to “inspire young female leaders”.

