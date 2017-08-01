Women in Hospitality: 8 - Emma Banks

About her role, she says: “F&B at Hilton in EMEA is a nine-ﬁgure business and I am excited to be leading the charge. I have developed a strategy to take this incredible business that’s rapidly growing – and developing it to ensure it meets the needs of the fast-paced, dynamic F&B sector.”
Banks is also proud to be making strides towards gender diversity. In her current role, she has brought in several F&B professionals to Hilton properties, with the aim of being able to “inspire young female leaders”.
By the numbers
- 1 year in the role
- 1 year in the company
- 7 years in the region
- 21 years in hospitality